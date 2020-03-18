Health officials address Coronavirus screening concerns

There's concern in the Valley after several people say, they have symptoms of Covid-19, but haven't been able to get tested for the virus.

In an effort to report facts, not fear, we went right to the experts.

“We have enough resources, but we don’t have unlimited resources,” Infectious Disease Specialist Avish Nagpal says.

Dr. Nagpal is one of the many working to bring testing to people in the metro.

“Even though we would like to test each and every person for Coronavirus, we cannot do that right now," Dr. Nagpal says. "Otherwise, we will exhaust our resources in no time.”

Before a person can get tested, they must first go through a screening process over the phone with a nurse.

“If you have a fever, respiratory symptoms and you have a travel history, you will be screened," Dr. Nagpal says. "If you answer yes to all of those questions, we will obviously test you.”

Dr. Nagpal says the criteria for screening is fluid, as six more cases made their way to the state within the past two days.

Sanford is offering "drive-up" testing at their South University location.

They say the tests are only for patients referred by doctors.

It takes seconds, but the results will take three to five days.

“This is a new virus. Tests are being developed on the go," Dr. Nagpal says. "It’s not a simple test.”

Sanford is working to implement in-house testing, allowing for more people to be tested.

It will also allow for immediate results.

Experts say if you feel sick and aren't able to get a test, the best thing to do is stay home.

If you are concerned, you can call (701)-234-5000 to be screened and referred for Coronavirus testing.