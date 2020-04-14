Coronavirus spreads to 2nd Minnesota prison

COVID-19 has spread to an inmate at a second Minnesota prison.

According to a Department of Corrections update, an inmate at the Willow River correctional facility has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A total of 11 inmates at the Moose Lake prison have tested positive as of Sunday.

Moose Lake had the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in a Minnesota adult prison.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports a total of 26 inmates are presumed positive in Moose Lake.

Meanwhile, an inmate brought to Hennepin County Jail on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was released and said he would self-isolate at home.