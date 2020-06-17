Coronavirus outbreak tanks passenger traffic in North Dakota

State aviation officials say North Dakota’s eight commercial airports are showing signs of life after the coronavirus outbreak tanked passenger traffic.

In April, the airports had their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago.

Approximately 5,000 passengers used the airports, or 5% of normal traffic.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that in May, the state Aeronautics Commission says the number increased to nearly 13,500 passengers.

While that’s still about 14% of normal traffic, Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner calls it “an encouraging sign.”