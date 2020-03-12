Coronavirus impacting local schools

In the last 24 hours, several universities, organizations and businesses have taken action to prevent spreading of the coronavirus.

Here in the Valley, NDSU, UND and MSUM are making the move to online classes.

"I was caught off guard because we haven't had any cases close or nearby, yet, that we've heard of," NDSU freshman Tara Gleason says.

With the coronavirus rapidly spreading in the U.S. and several cases popping up around the borders, state health officials pushed the schools to move to online classes.

"We try and avoid those situations where we have a lot of people congregating together," Infectious Disease Specialist Paul Carson says. "It's the ideal situation, where the virus can be transmitted."

With closures springing up all over the nation, it's putting pressure on surrounding public schools.

The district says the move to close down Fargo public schools would have to come from the CDC or Fargo Cass Public Health.

"Everything is happening pretty quickly right now," sixth grade teacher Jim Petrik says. "We have to make the right decision and be precautious about things."

School leaders say North Dakota law doesn't allow for online classes when it comes to public schools.

So, if health officials recommend they suspend classes, it must be approved by state leaders.

"More cases start popping up, they'll have to do something," Gleason says.

At this time, health officials say there's no reason to shut down public schools.

Adding all they can do is take it one day at a time.