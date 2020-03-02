Coronavirus creating shortages of products in the U.S. and for local businesses

With growing concerns about the coronavirus in the U.S., it's starting to impact day-to-day life.

It's sending some shoppers into a panic-buying mode -- leaving a shortage of products and even impacting local businesses.

Masks, bottled water, and cleaning supplies are all flying off the shelves amid the spread of the coronavirus.

It's happening in stores across the country - but even here at home, certain supplies have run out.

If you take a look online, items are sold out or have limited supply at stores like Costco or Staples.

And you may start to see more local shortages as time goes on.

The virus outbreak has closed factories in china and slowed the production of many products.

Companies like Amazon, Nike, and Apple have already released statements warning of shortages.

Proctor & Gamble just announced that Chinese materials impact more than 17 thousand of their products.

It's also having an impact right here in the Valley. Shipments of fireworks are not available forcing companies like Memory Fireworks to get products from other places.

"With the virus and everything being shut down, not only the fireworks factories but a lot of the transportation from the factories to the ports and everything like that, it's getting more difficult to get the fireworks shipped directly to us from China," said David Reuter at Memory Fireworks.

Reuter says they can fill their shelves because they will get their supply from warehouses in the U.S. instead of having them shipped directly from China.

Fireworks are just one item on the long list of products manufactured in China that could be facing shortages as the attempt to contain the virus continues.

China represented 1/5 of overall U.S. imports in 2018, according to the U.S. Trade Representative's office. Furniture, toys, sports equipment and plastics rank among the top imported categories.

