Washington nursing home coronavirus deaths could be higher than reported

(AP/CNN) — The number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Washington state could be even higher than the 16 already announced based on figures released by the nursing home at the center of the region's outbreak.

Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. (Source: California National Guard via AP)

The Life Care Center of Kirkland said Saturday that since Feb. 19, 26 of its residents have died. Typically, about three to seven residents die at the facility each month.

Of the 26 who died, 15 did so at hospitals where they were tested for COVID-19. But 11 died at the nursing home, and Life Care said it has no information about post-mortem tests to see if those 11 had the coronavirus.

The facility also said that 70 of its 180 employees have symptoms and are no longer working.

The New York governor declared a state of emergency after the number of reported coronavirus cases in the state increased.

“I have officially declared, done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. He declared a state of emergency on Saturday, according to CNN.

His declaration comes after he reported the number of coronavirus infections has jumped to 76 with 10 people hospitalized.

Nationally, health officials report at least 400 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

As virus outbreaks multiply, UN declines to declare pandemic

As cases of the coronavirus surge in Italy, Iran, South Korea, the U.S. and elsewhere, many scientists say it’s plain that the world is in the grips of a pandemic, a serious global outbreak.

The World Health Organization has so far declined to use the word, saying it might spook the world further and lead some countries to lose hope of containing the virus.

Experts acknowledge that declaring a pandemic is politically fraught but say doing so will help countries prepare for the virus’s eventual arrival.

Coronavirus concerns strand cruise passengers off California

Thousands of people remain confined to a cruise ship circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area after 21 passengers and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Grand Princess is forbidden to dock in San Francisco. State and federal officials say they are working to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and test the 3,500 people aboard.

Sixteen people have died in the U.S. from the virus, including two deaths announced Friday in Florida. All but three of those deaths occurred in Washington state.

Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska reported their first cases.

Egypt says cruise ship quarantined over new virus cluster

Egyptian authorities say a cruise ship on Egypt's Nile River with over 150 tourists and local crew is in quarantine, and 45 people tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A Taiwanese-American tourist who had previously been on the same ship tested positive when she returned to Taiwan.

The World Health Organization informed Egyptian authorities, who tested everyone currently on the ship.

They initially found 12 Egyptian crew members have the virus, but show no symptoms.

Egyptian authorities have been tight-lipped about the virus outbreak, previously reporting only three confirmed cases. That's even as the wider Mideast now has over 5,000 cases, the vast majority in Iran.

Canada declares coronavirus outbreak at long-term care home

Canadian officials are declaring an outbreak of the new coronavirus at a long-term care home in North Vancouver where two elderly residents have been diagnosed with the illness.

British Columbia’s provincial health office, said Saturday that the new cases follow an earlier confirmation of COVID-19 in a care worker at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

The care home is now restricting visitors and implementing other health and safety measures.

Officials categorize the two most recent cases as community transmission, distinct from imported cases when a traveler contracts the illness abroad before returning home.

Hockey body tells AP women's worlds in Canada are canceled

The women’s world hockey championships in Canada have been canceled because of the new coronavirus.

International Ice Hockey Federation President René Fasel tells The Associated Press the decision was made by conference call Saturday.

The two-week tournament was set to open March 31, with venues in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

This is the second time in which the women’s championship has been canceled. The 2003 tournament scheduled for Beijing was called off because of the SARS outbreak in China.

Homeless at ‘double risk’ of getting, spreading coronavirus

Homeless people are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

They often don’t have places to wash their hands, struggle with health problems and crowd together in grimy camps. Washington state, California and Oregon are among the states most affected by both homelessness and the coronavirus.

Yet few communities that are trying to contain the spread of the virus have rolled out plans to protect the homeless and give them a place to recover in isolation.

That would prevent them from passing it on.

One place that’s taken action is Seattle’s King County. It’s installed more than a dozen module units where infected homeless people can recover.

France posts biggest increase in new virus cases

The number of people in France diagnosed with the new coronavirus jumped by 336 to 949 on Saturday. That's the biggest daily increase France has recorded.

French health authorities said another seven people have died, taking the total to 16. Most have been over 70 years of age.

The virus has reached every region of France and three overseas territories in the Caribbean and South America.

The head of the national health agency said that French hospitals are preparing emergency measures, including eventually bringing in retired doctors and students to help with growing demand if needed.

Italy records biggest daily rise in virus cases

Italy has seen its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak broke out in the north of the country on Feb. 21.

In its daily update, Italy's civil protection agency said the number of people with the coronavirus rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,883. Another 36 people also died as a result of the virus, taking the total to 233.

Officials said people in intensive care with ailments other than coronavirus in the hardest-hit region of Lombardy would be transferred to neighboring regions, all of which have greater availability.

The president of the national health service, Silvio Brusaferro, urged people to abide by guidelines to limit contact as the only way to contain the virus.

Cruise ship with Italians not welcome in Malaysia or Thailand

Malaysia has turned away a cruise ship carrying around 2,000 passengers and crew from a port in northern Penang state, becoming the second country to bar the ship from docking after Thailand.

The Costa Fortuna was turned away from the popular resort island of Phuket in southern Thailand on Friday due to the presence of 64 Italians on board.

Thai health authorities have officially designated Italy a dangerous communicable disease area because it has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Phee Boon Poh, a Penang executive councilor, said he was informed by the Penang port that it had turned away the cruise liner Saturday morning following a directive from the transport ministry. He said the ship was now making its way to Singapore.

Iran’s virus death toll jumps to 145 with 21 new deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry said Saturday the death toll from the virus climbed to 145 while more than 1,000 infections were confirmed overnight totaling some 5,823 cases nationwide.

Some 21 new deaths were reported Saturday by the ministry’s spokesman.

He said there were 16,000 cases are hospitalized across the country, with some still being tested or monitored to see if they had contracted the virus.

The capital of Tehran alone has the most infections, with more than 1,500 cases, followed by the Shiite holy city of Qom with 668 and the northern Mazandaran province with 606 cases.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that a newly elected lawmaker from Tehran has died after contracting the coronavirus.

The lawmaker, 55-year-old Fatemeh Rahabar, was recently elected to serve in the incoming parliament that begins work in May.

Earlier this week, Iranian lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri told state television that 23 members of the current parliament had the coronavirus and he urged all lawmakers to avoid the public.

Iran has the vast majority of cases in the Mideast. The capital, Tehran, has the most infections, with more than 1,500 cases, followed by the Shiite holy city of Qom with 668 and the northern province of Mazandaran with 606.

South Korea — the hardest-hit country after China — reported 448 new cases on Saturday for a total of 7,041. South Korea also reported four more deaths, raising the death toll to 48.

