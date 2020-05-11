Pandemic isn't stopping travelers as they book their dream destinations

The coronavirus pandemic has grounded travel across the world, leaving many stuck in their homes. People are now starting to wonder when it will be safe to book their next trip.

For many, the thought of escaping to a tropical destination seems like a dream. Troy Radloff and his wife from West Fargo have a Carnival cruise booked for November.

"it's an eight-day cruise, so I have a countdown on my phone," said Troy Radloff. "It's 187 days exactly. We have a blast on each one of them, so yeah, I can't wait. If they're going, we're going."

Others like Travis Funk are looking to travel at summer's end.

"I'll probably make another trip in the end of august probably to Vegas if they end up slowly opening up," said Travis Funk from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

"So many people are calling us saying it's time that they get something booked, get it on the books because they can have something to dream about," said Travel Travel Owner Cindy Tyo.

Travel experts say many people seem anxious to travel, and are booking vacations right now from November to March of 2021.

"You know it really depends on what destination you're going to, what dates you're going too," said Tyo. "The rates are, I mean, there are some really good deals out there. Travel insurance is always a great idea because you don't know what happens when you get there."

She says to make sure you ask your agent whether your insurance covers pandemics.

"I think people have to decide on their own. One of the main things to know is that every tour company and every airline, they're all taking into consideration the COVID and making sure when you are booking, to ask what the cancel fees are."

Tyo says she and her staff are giving their clients all the information they need to know to make the right decisions.

Tyo says the most popular destinations right now are the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii. Some people in the metro are looking at August for a trip to Vegas.