Coronavirus concerns aren't stopping local restaurant lovers

Many restaurants in the valley have gone from sit down to take out.

This comes as the pandemic's limited the number of people in a room to 10.

Randy's University Diner on South University Drive doesn't look like it normally does.

Sarah Daniels, a server at Randy's University Diner, says she's noticed an uptick in calls and to-go orders.

They're one of the many places in the valley doing take out and delivery.

They don't want to chance spreading the virus.

"It's kind of like family. You know we have the same people that come in every day, and you really get to know them on a personal level," said Daniels.

Many restaurants in downtown Fargo, like Blackbird Woodfire, are following suit.

"Tommy and I walked around downtown today, and we bought gift cards to the Taco Shop, we bought gift cards to Mezzaluna, we bought gift cards to the boiler room, we bought some ice cream," said Andrew Young from Fargo.

Many like Andrew and Tommy are trying to keep these places going.

"We still can," said Young. "We can still do take out, we can still support our local businesses, and whether that's downtown Fargo or all of Fargo. I think we all need to rally up and do it."

"You see this, and you know that you've actually thought about, and you're appreciated they really are supporting us, and that means the world to us," said Sherry Huse, Randy's University Diner Assistant General Manager.

Other restaurants in the metro are offering delivery through Doordash and Grubhub. Some places are offering curbside delivery as well.