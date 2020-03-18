Coronavirus cancellations cause unprecedented blood shortages

The nation is facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It happened basically overnight," said Jennifer Bredahl, Community Ambassador Director at Vitalant. "We were getting cancellations left and right as far as the blood drives. That's where we most of our blood donations come from is us going out into the different communities in North Dakota, and us bringing blood back and processing it."

In the Minnesota and Dakotas region, 110 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in more than 3,569 fewer blood donations.

"We're in dire need of having people come to out fix site locations or continue to hold blood drives if they had one scheduled because that is affecting our blood supply rapidly," added Bredahl.

According to the FDA, respiratory viruses, like the coronavirus, are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion and there have been no reported cases of somebody catching the coronavirus by blood transfusion.

Bredahl said that at Vitalant the blood donated is tested thoroughly. Donors are also spaced out to comply with the social distancing recommendations.

"We're looking for healthy donors. If you don't feel well, or you don't feel healthy and well we don't want you to come because that is one of the questions we will ask you," said Bredahl. "That is a way that people can do something where they get out, they know they are making a difference, and it's an amazing feeling to know you just saved three lives when you walk out the door."

Before you head out to give blood, Vitalant asks you to schedule an appointment online to speed up the process.