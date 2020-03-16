Coronavirus In Minnesota: Number Of COVID-19 Cases Climbs To 54

The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has climbed from 35 to 54.

The newest cases continue to cluster in the Twin Cities metro. Hennepin County alone has more than 20 cases, according to a map released by health officials.

o far, 1,893 people have been tested for the disease in Minnesota.

The rising number of cases comes as K-12 schools across the state are closing. Over the weekend, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order requiring public schools to close by Wednesday.

Also closing are several Twin Cities restaurants, coffee shops and gyms.

Health officials say that most people who get COVID-19 show mild symptoms. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and those with compromised respiratory systems.

Even so, the vast majority of those who come down with the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.