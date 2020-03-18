Coronavirus In Minnesota: Canadian Border To Close To Non-Essential Traffic

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that the northern border with Canada will be closed due to non-essential traffic as the country hunkers down amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The president tweeted that the nations agreed to close the nearly 4,000-mile border as the world responds to the pandemic. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, Canada has nearly 600 confirmed cases of the virus, while the U.S. has more than 6,500.

In his tweet, Trump said that trade will not be affected, although he did not elaborate as to how. It remains unclear exactly when the border will close.

In Minnesota, 60 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of them have required hospitalization.

For most people, symptoms are mild, but the disease can be threatening to the elderly and those with underlying health issues.

According to health officials, healthy people who think they might have COVID-19 should self-quarantine for seven days, as test kits are limited. Those at risk who think they have the virus should call their health care provider.