2 mass testing events set for Thursday & Friday at the Fargodome

Two Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing events will take place in Fargo this week. Outdoor drive-up testing will take place in the west parking lot of the FARGODOME from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26.

These testing events are separate from those of the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force and are being conducted at the direction of the North Dakota Department of Health. Similar testing events are taking place statewide, to determine the readiness of the state to continue re-opening efforts.

Fargo Cass Public Health will work in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard to facilitate the testing. Appointments are not required but those who wish to receive a test are strongly encouraged to complete the online screening questionnaire in advance, which can be found here: https://testreg.nd.gov/.

Additional details:

·There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

·Proof of residency will not be required.

·The testing process itself takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line maybe longer.

·Those with a positive result will be notified by phone within 24 – 72 hours.

·Efforts will be made to contact those with a negative result within 72 hours. However, results may take longer, depending on state lab processing.

·Testing will be conducted using oral swabs. Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

·Those participating in testing must be at least 12 years old.

·For those who have had a positive COVID-19 test (via oral or nasal swab) and have completed isolation requirements, additional testing is not necessary.

·Those who plan to visit a loved one in a long-term care facility are strongly encouraged to attend one of these testing events. The testing of visitors is recommended in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus and to prevent a potential breakout in these settings.