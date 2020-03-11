Convicted ND sex offender sentenced for sexual assaults of two teens

A Hurdsfield man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two teenage girls while still a registered sex offender.

21-year-old Alexander Matson pleaded guilty to one felony count of gross sexual imposition and another count of sexual imposition.

Court documents say in October 2018, Matson raped a 13-year-old girl in Wells County.

The victim told police that she snuck out of her house to go with Matson. She said when Matson was driving he began to touch and kiss her and eventually stopped the car and climbed on top of the victim and raped her. The victim said she told Matson multiple times to stop and that he was holding her wrists down.

The victim also told police that Matson told her that if she told anyone what happened, he would send people after her.

Then in January 2019, a 16-year-old girl reported to Harvey Police that she was also sexually assaulted by Matson on a gravel road in his vehicle.

Court documents say the 16-year-old told police that she was driving with Matson and he eventually went on a gravel road. She told police that Matson told her that he wanted to have sex, but the victim says she told him no.

The victim says Matson threatened to leave her on the gravel road if she didn't have sex with him. Police say the temperature that night was -15.

The victim says Matson bit her neck and grabbed her face, and that Matson told the victim if she didn't say 'thank you,' Matson would hit her harder.

The victim said she was scared if she didn't do what Matson told her that he would leave her out in the cold.

Court documents say that Matson texted the victim after the assault saying, 'I'm sorry ok? I'm sorry. I know I shouldn't have an I don't know why I did ok? I regretted it and I'm sorry. But I can't have anything more happen. I'll do anything please."

Matson was charged and pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2016, when he plead guilty to felony Gross Sexual Imposition and felony Corruption of a Minor.

These charges came after court documents say Matson forced a different 13-year-old girl to have sex with him. Matson was ordered to register as a sex offender until 2032.