Construction halted on Block 9 project after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Construction work at Block 9 in downtown Fargo has stopped until next week after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A general contractor, McGough Construction, was notified Wednesday that an employee of a subcontractor contracted COVID-19, according to a media release.

Through an investigation, McGough said it learned the employee was at the Block 9 project for a few hours last Thursday but did not start experiencing symptoms until Friday, May 15.

Any individual on site who made contact with the infected person was notified to self-quarantine, according to the release.

McGough Construction said the field office and the job site have closed out of abundance caution until Tuesday, May 26.

During the closure, the impacted areas will be professionally cleaned and disinfected, according to the statement.

Some work may continue later this week in a limited fashion on exterior portions of the project that were not exposed.

The company said it still plans on reopening the closed block of Broadway on time on May 31.

According to McGough, it has maintained a rigorous COVID-19 protocol on the job site and has been enforcing it.