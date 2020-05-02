Conquer Ninja Gyms reopen Monday

On Saturday morning, Conquer Ninja Gyms in Fargo announced its reopening for Mon. May 4.

Open gyms and classes will be limited to 10 people.

Conquer Ninja Gyms will have a 30 minute break between all open gyms or classes for cleaning.

Anyone who comes to the gym will be asked to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer immediately.

The gym will be screening all employees and guests that come into the building.

Conquer Ninja Gyms is encouraging guests to sign up online and to sign a waiver prior to entering the facility

