Small ND airport got nearly $17 million stimulus before congress fixed funding flaw

Federal funds are arriving at airports across the country to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, Congress has stepped in to take back funds after receiving backlash because smaller airports, including some in North Dakota, were getting more money than larger airports.

Hector International Airport is receiving nearly $22 million and, like most, is seeing a drastic decline in passengers.

“It's a significant decrease in service. Passenger traffic is down 95 percent plus,” Hector’s Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said.

Dobberstein said right before the pandemic, the airport was hitting records in planes departing and arriving. Hector was averaging 22 to 25 flights a day. Currently, there are averaging three to five.

One way airports are able to generate revenue is from cars parking at their lots. Fargo’s airport on Wednesday barely had any cars parked.

“Traditional revenue sources for the operational expenses are the parking lot and car rental revenue. But that's almost near zero right now,” Dobberstein said.

Congress in passing its record $2.2 trillion stimulus bill set aside $10 billion for airports.

For the time being, the funds can only be used for daily operational expenses and to replace money lost because of the outbreak.

“Xcel energy bill, salaries, janitorial supplies, fuel for the lawn mowers and snow plow,” Dobberstein said listing some of Hector’s expenses.

Yet in its rush to flood airports with money, Congress ended up giving smaller airports such as Devils Lake Regional Airport $17 million. This was due to a funding flaw.

The money has since been taken back.

“The FAA changed it for all airports that you get operating expenses basically for four years,” Dobberstein said.

Grand Forks International Airport was set to receive around $19 million.

Data compiled by our parent company Gray TV showed that Hector International Airport has nearly four times the amount of passengers than Grand Forks.

Yet, Hector was getting about $22 million, a $3 million difference in comparison.

We reached out to the executive director of Grand Forks International Airport and didn’t get a response.