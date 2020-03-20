Confirmed cases in MN jump from 89 to 115

Health officials announced Friday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has reached 115, up from 89 cases on Thursday.

According to a map released by the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the cases remain clustered in the Twin Cities metro. Still, there are cases in a number of southern Minnesota counties as well as in Clay County, along the North Dakota border.

Health officials say 3,856 people have been tested in the state’s Public Health Lab. Meanwhile, hundreds of samples remain frozen due to a lack of test kits in the state.

Although 115 people have tested positive for the disease, health officials warn that the true number of people with it in Minnesota is likely much higher.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with compromised respiratory systems.

Healthy people showing symptoms are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days so as not to spread the virus. At risk individuals are urged to call their health care provider.