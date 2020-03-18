Confirmed COVID-19 Case on Minot Air Force Base

There is one positive case of COVID-19 of an adult, non-military member at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. This is not a new case of COVID-19 in the state and is one of the previously reported cases in Ward County.

To mitigate and manage the risks associated with COVID-19, Team Minot is implementing proactive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among our base population and to ensure continuation of our no-fail mission. As such, Team Minot is now in HPCON B+ and is declaring a public health emergency. No additional base access restrictions are in place; however, they may be implemented in the future.

Team Minot leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the North Dakota Department of Health to provide families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent spread of the virus. For local information regarding Minot Air Force Base, visit https://www.minot.af.mil/News/Coronavirus-COVID-19-News/.

Social distancing at all times will continue to be a focus. Additionally, clean workstations and good hygiene are crucial for slowing the spread of disease and germs. Airmen, their families and civilians should regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, limit contact with those who have been sick, and avoid gatherings with more than 10 individuals in a setting. When feeling ill, self-isolate and call the North Dakota Department of Health Hotline at 1-866-207-2880.

For the latest national information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.