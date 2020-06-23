Concordia College furloughing 210 full-time employees

A private Christian university in the FM area is feeling the economic pinch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Concordia College is furloughing 210 full-time staff members, according to spokeswoman Amy Kelly. That's nearly all of its full-time employees.

In an email, Kelly said the university is doing three week-long furloughs.

They’re being implemented throughout the summer with a few taking place during the academic year.

The timing of the furloughs is based on the needs of each area of the college, according to Concordia.

The university is attributing the pandemic for this financial decision.