Concordia College latest school to postpone spring graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

The news was expected, and on Thursday, Concordia College announced it was postponing its spring commencement disappointing students, as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The university shared its decision on Twitter saying it was made “with great disappointment.”

“The college’s commencement planning team, in conversation with a committee of graduating seniors, will determine potential dates and forms for a different commencement event,” Thursday morning’s tweet read.

Concordia is the third university in the Fargo-Moorhead area to postpone spring commencement.

It’s neighbor Minnesota State University Moorhead made a similar decision last week.

North Dakota State University also postponed its ceremony.

In a statement posted on its website Saturday, NDSU stated “campus leadership has made the difficult decision to postpone spring graduation to coincide with next fall’s graduation ceremony.”

Spring Bison graduates will have a separate ceremony from those set to graduate in the fall semester.