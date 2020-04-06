Concerns over Fargo dispensary closing after 'no warning'

There are concerns about a local dispensary shutting down.

People are saying The Botanist, the only medical marijuana facility in Fargo, closed its doors with no warning.

"Some people are just going to be completely devastated by this because they're probably using the cannabis even more than I use the cannabis," said Katrina Robinson from Fargo.

Many like Katrina Robinson rely on The Botanist off 13th Avenue South.

"I mean, as a medical patient, I feel like we're just left high and dry with no dispensary to go to, and I don't see how they could let that happen," said Robinson.

"It's like now what do we do?" asked Carlos Salinas from Fargo. "The only closest place is grand forks. I'm not going to drive all the way to Grand Forks every other day or twice a week just to go get what I need."

People in the Valley, like Salinas, are looking for answers.

"Sucks cause you know it's a long process to go through what you got to go through to get your card and something like this just to get pulled from you all of a sudden, not even told nothing, not a warning, not "hey this is what's going to happen,'" said Salinas.

We reached out to Acreage Holdings out of New York. They said that due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other uncontrollable factors, they are temporarily suspending operations at The Botanist in Fargo until further notice.

People like Robinson and Salinas are trying to figure out a plan since cannabis delivery isn't an option.

"We're in the middle of a shutdown, and we're supposed to be social distancing, so where does that leave us now," said Robinson.

The state medical marijuana division director says nobody has tested positive at The Botanist for the coronavirus.