Complaints surface that ND group is using deception to collect signatures for petition

North Dakota’s secretary of state says he’s received complaints of a petition drive using deception to collect signatures.

However, the group behind that petition is pushing back against those claims

The mission of North Dakota Voters First is to modernize the election system, according to Senior Campaign Advisor Amy Jacobson.

“We are asking voters if they would agree with us on putting this measure on the ballot,” Jacobson of North Dakota Voters First said.

There are five different measures the group wants to add to North Dakota’s constitution.

One is extending the voting window for deployed military members to send in their mail-in ballots from 46 days to 60 days before an election.

“It would require paper ballots. We already have that. We already have an audit system in place. It would essentially do away with the primary system by party,” North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger said.

Jaeger added he’s taken in complaints daily from people that the group is being dishonest.

“They indicate to us they've been approached by a circulator and what the circulator indicates is only one part of a very complex petition,” Jaeger said.

That one thing signers reportedly are hearing is only the proposal on the military.

Jaeger said people have asked him to nullify their signatures, something he doesn’t have the power to do.

Another measure on the petition is taking away the power of legislatures to redraw districts after a census count. Instead, the newly formed ethics commission would have that authority.

“You know, all folks need to hear is one thing and they'll sign it, and that might be what's happening,” Jacobson said. “But, I would not say that there's anything deceptive happening at all on our side.”

Despite calling itself North Dakota Voters First, campaign finance data showed the majority of its funds are coming from people in Colorado, Texas, and Massachusetts.

“We are working to build our donor base in the state of North Dakota and we will certainly be doing that once we are qualified to be on the ballot,” Jacobson said.

North Dakota Voters First has to collect nearly 30,000 signatures by July 6 to appear in the November ballot, which Jacobson said she's optimistic on reaching.

If you signed that petition and want your signature removed, you can email the organization at info@northdakotavotersfirst.org.

Jacobson said it will remove your name and it already has gotten some people wanting to do just that.

Attached to this web story are the group's petition and its campaign finance form.