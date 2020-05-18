Complaint: Foster parents beat 5-year-old girl from Spirit Lake Reservation to death

Newly released federal documents state the 5-year-old girl from the Spirit Lake Reservation died because of several injuries to the head, neck, chest, and other extermirites.

Erich Longie, 42, and Tammy Longie, 45, were both arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday in connection to the death of Raven Thompson, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

A preliminary autopsy report done on Raven revealed she was assaulted.

According to federal court documents, an FBI agent showed up at the Longie’s home in Tokio on Wednesday, May 6 after Tammy found Raven dead.

Their Tokio home is located along the exterior boundaries of the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Erich and Tammy were the foster parents of 5-year-old Raven and her 7-year-old brother Zane Thompson.

According to court documents, Spirit Lake Emergency Medical Services responded to the Longie’s home at 6:48 a.m. on May 6 and reported that “the foster parents showed no emotional signs that one would typically expect to see from a caregiver.”

Raven was reportedly located in the basement where she “had no pulse, was cold, and had white stuff in her mouth.”

The Longie’s denied abusing the children under their care. There were five adults and eight children living in their household ranging from 11 months to 12 years old.

Zane Thompson told investigators he would get spanked on the butt, according to court documents. Investigators discovered numerous bruises along his body.

He was taken by helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be treated for his injuries.

Two other children interviewed by agents claimed they were physically abused. They said Raven would get “spanked hard” and hit “in the head” because she didn’t listen.

According to court documents, the children also said when Tammy kicks them in the back, Erich starts laughing.

Erich and Tammy were arrested on two charges of simple assault, two charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and a charge of offenses committed in Indian Country.

They're currently in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

The couple will appear before a federal judge on Monday afternoon.