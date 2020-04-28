Compared to ND, Minnesota testing in long-term care facilities is lagging

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, DFL, is hoping a partnership with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota will expand the state’s testing capabilities.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state currently is testing 2,000 people a day and the new partnership could expand it to 20,000.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Rochester Tuesday touring the site of these new testing facilities as frustration mounts for more tests.

“The best way to hasten the day, that we can reopen Minnesota and reopen America, is to continue to heed the guidance that you've received from state and local authorities as we continue to practice social distancing,” Pence said.

The Mayo Clinic partnership is still a few weeks away before it gets off the ground and Jon Riewer, President and Chief Executive Office of Eventide, said they need testing now.

“While I'm optimistic, I'm also a little bit frustrated and nervous if you will, that we're still talking about something that's weeks out. And our battle is today,” Riewer said.

Nationwide data showed a large number of the COVID-19 related deaths are in long-term care facilities.

Eventide on Eighth in Moorhead as of Tuesday reported a total of 27 positive COVID-19 cases.

The company also has facilities in Fargo and West Fargo.

According to Eventide, there are some differences in testing responses between North Dakota and Moorhead. In Minnesota, people who are being tested are those who are showing COVID-19 like symptoms.

“They're only able to test on symptomatic residents and staff. And we need to do better than that. We need to know who the carriers are that aren't showing symptoms,” Riewer said.

Riewer said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, R, and the state’s health department have been amazing in expanding its testing capabilities for Eventide’s Fargo and West Fargo locations.

“I do think it's a unique approach, what North Dakota is doing, with the widespread testing,” Riewer said.

It’s been tough times for his staff, but they’ve stepped up to the plate and are working despite the health risks, according to Riewer.

Minnesota ranks among the lowest in the county in per capita testing and among the lowest confirmed cases per capita.