Company donates hundreds of meals to West Fargo Schools

Power Plate Meals donated hundreds of meals to West Fargo Public Schools Friday in hopes of feeding students and their families during this hard time.

The healthy meal prep company gave 400 frozen meals and 400 frozen soups to the district.

The owners of the company were born and raised in West Fargo and wanted to do their part in helping the schools they grew up in.

The meals ranged from stir fry, pasta to breakfast and chili options.

"It's really humbling how the community has come together, how supportive all the families are in West Fargo schools, and for us here at L.E. Berger, it's just nice to support to have them come bring food for our families here today," said Brian Peterson, L.E. Berger Elementary School Principal.

West Fargo schools said they're going to continue having lunchtimes where food will be available to students. They'll also be able to get breakfast for the next day.