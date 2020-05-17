Community rallies together to host car show for Fargo man

More than 100 hot rods, classics, and done-up cars filled the South High School parking lot in Fargo, but it’s no ordinary car show.

It’s all to make one man, Larry Schaffer, smile.

“My dad is dying from stage four lung cancer,” said Larry’s daughter, Candice Yarber. “He’s got maybe a week left and with this COVID, we can’t really do anything. So I decided that what better thing to do for a car gearhead to throw a car show. So I posted a post on Facebook.”

Larry might not be able to complete all the things on his bucket list, but the community came together to make Sunday afternoon one he will never forget.

“He can have one last hurrah,” Yarber said. “We don’t even know if he will be able to have a funeral with everything going so it’s one really big last hurrah for my dad.”

Each car, truck, and motorcycle took their turn driving past Larry’s home putting on a show.

“Larry has been a good friend of mine,” said Ron Miller. “I grew up with his family basically. It’s a good cause. I hate to see what he is going through, but we give him as much support as we can.”

Friends, family, and even people who have never met Larry rallied together.

“It’s incredible to see what the Fargo-Moorhead community can do when it comes down to it,” said Devan Thomas of Fargo. “I mean helping to support each other.”

Gearheads coming from near and far.

“It’s a sign of respect,” said Cookie Steinberger, Hillsboro. “In times when it seems like you can’t do much, do something you can do.”

As everyone drove by, the smile grew on Larry’s face.

“It was awesome,” Larry said. “I never realized that there was that many at one time that would come and see us and parade by your house.”

The community offering up their love and support for one of their own.

