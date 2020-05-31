Community rallies together to clean downtown Fargo after riots

Sunday morning was a drastic change from the scene we saw Saturday night in downtown Fargo.

“This is disgusting,” said Ritchell Aboah of Fargo. “These people use their life savings, people use their last dimes to make these businesses happen. This is their legacies of their children and children’s children.”

After riots in the streets of downtown Fargo, businesses were looted and left with broken windows and vandalism spraypainted on the walls.

The community sprang into action.

“Community is one of the most important things,” said Alan Kiesz, Pounds Co-Owner. “Anytime we can help nurture any sort of that community vibe, we are always striving to be better.”

Pounds became the home base for a mass cleaning effort where dozens of volunteers offered up their help.

“I feel like this is neighbors helping each other,” said Erik Kiesz of Fargo. “They are smiling and they are saying we are going to clean up and we are going to be a much stronger community because of what happened last night. I think there are some lessons that need to be learned and some conversations that, as governor Bergum said last night, we need to continue to have those conversations.”

For hours, volunteers scrubbed and swept.

“They keep coming to those nasty words and they keep trying to rid that stain that we have on some of our buildings,” said LaurieBeth Hager, North Dakota House of Representatives District 21.

The community had such a large response that some volunteers had to be turned away as there wasn’t anything more that needed to be done, a good problem to have.

The Facebook event for the cleanup effort was shared more than 1,500 times with nearly 1,000 people saying they attended.

