Community members thank businesses for keeping shelves stocked

Keep on, keeping on. That's the motto for many in the Valley as we continue to push through this hard time. Some community members are thanking local businesses for keeping their shelves stocked with supplies.

Jason Aamodt and his crew at Meats by John and Wayne have had their hands full. They've gone through 800 pounds of meat in the last three days. That's typically what they go through in a span of two weeks.

"You have to keep going and keep going until you can't anymore," said Jason Aamodt, Co-owner of Meats by John and Wayne.

Aamodt is one of the many trying to keep his customers happy and calm.

"They have a good variety, and the quality has always been good, very good," said Roger Kosobue, a customer from Fargo.

"It's not just us working; it's the community and everybody teaming together," said Aamodt. "If everybody just teams up, we'll get through it a lot faster. You get to see new faces and meet new people and then which in turn leads to new customers down the road."

Another place that's been busy stocking their shelves is Happy Harry's in Fargo.

"We've been able to maintain it," said Dustin Mitzel, CEO of Happy Harry's. "We've worked with our distributors and our suppliers to make sure the supply lands are full."

Both companies say they're doing everything they can to keep things clean and normal.

"I hope all this ruckus blows over fast, so we don't have to stay quarantined," said Kosobue.

Happy Harry's says they've been wiping down their stores three times a day. They are mostly open from 8 a.m. to midnight every day besides Sunday. For more hours go to this link: https://www.happy-harrys.com/

Meats by John and Wayne opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m., besides Saturday, Sunday they are closed. For a link to more hours, click here: http://www.meatsbyjohnandwayne.com/