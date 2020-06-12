Commemorative coins being sold in honor of fallen Grand Forks officer

The Grand Forks Fraternal Order of Police is now selling commemorative challenge coins in honor of fallen Grand Forks Police Officer, Cody Holte.

Holte was killed in the line of duty last month when responding to a shoot-out in an apartment complex.

Officials say the funds raised from the coins will help send as many of Holte's family members as possible to Washington D.C. in May 2021 for National Police Week.

“It’s going to be breathtaking for them and hopefully healing. And it will help them feel the national embrace and respect and honor given to those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Grand Forks Police Lt. Derik Zimmel said.

Each coin is $15. To order one click here.