Comfort King making masks for the community

Health care providers across the country are improvising with personal protective equipment in short supply.

Now, a Fargo mattress company is putting in the work to make sure people all over are protected.

With tough times arising during the Coronavirus pandemic, Comfort King isn't just making the bed--they're making something else.

"We were seeing that there is a real shortage of masks out there," Manager Ben Enney says. "We have a lot of fabric and materials we go through with our beds."

They started making masks Thursday, following the lead of their company in Sioux Falls.

They say business is a little slower than usual, so they decided to use their downtime for good.

"We were trying to look for ways to help out people when we have downtime," Enney says. "We don't have as many beds to build right now."

The fabric is typically used as a side border for mattresses.

An extra benefit, the mask can be washed and reused.

The masks are free for anyone and everyone.

"We're just trying to support everyone in our community the best we can by giving back," Enney says. "Anyone looking for a little extra protection, we are here for you."

They're just getting started, but say they'll make as many as possible.

Adding, if you know a thing or two about sewing, they could use a few extra hands.

If this is something you're interested in, give them a call at 701-237-9520.