Colton Treu Gets 54 Years In Prison For Hit-And-Run That Killed 3 Girls Scouts, Mother

Colten Treu has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for driving while high and killing three Girl Scouts and one mother, and severely injuring another Girl Scout.

The crash happened while they were all cleaning the side of a Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin highway in Nov 2018.

Treu, 23, was found guilty late last year of four counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of hit-and-run.

The victims were 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle, and a mother, Sara Schneider.

On Tuesday, Kelley’s family members, including father Brian Kelley, mother Robin Kelley, and sister Tara Kelley, gave victim impact statements in court.

“My life has been an emotional blur since November 3, 2018. I see a paramedic working on her in an ambulance, and I remember the hope we got when they said her pulse came back. I seen the helicopter airlifting her towards the west. I remember the agonizing ride to St. Paul,” Kelley said. “I can’t envision myself ever forgiving the defendant for what he did that day.”

Prosecutors argued Treu left the scene, hiding the vehicle and going about his life. When he was caught, he admitted to police that he was high from chemical inhalation, or huffing, at the time of the crash.

Treu asked for forgiveness in an audiotape played in court Tuesday. He said he cannot believe one mistake on his part impacted so many people.