Coffee stand holds fundraiser in Grand Forks for slain police officer

A fundraiser for the family of a fallen Grand Forks police officer took place on Monday.

Heroes Rise Coffee Company traveled from Bemidji for one day and set up a coffee stand off of S Washington St.

The drinks were free but people were asked to leave a donation for the family of Cody Holte.

The owner Jerry VanGrinsven said he was heartbroken when he learned of Holte’s death last week in the line of duty.

“Our hearts just go out to them,” VanGrinsven said. “It hits you right here every single time, you get choked up. And with all that's happening around the world right now, we're praying everywhere for peace for everybody.”

He added, “but you know the people in the blue, they're out there fighting in the line. Also, the people in the red and the white.”

According to police, Holte and 61-year-old Lola Gwen Moore were killed last Wednesday. Officers arrested Salamah Pendleton, 41, and he’s been charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

VanGrinsven said the goal on Monday was to raise $3,000 and by 1:00 p.m. they had surpassed that. They were planning to stop taking donations at 3 p.m.

Holte’s funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon in Grand Forks and we’ll be carrying it live on KVLY and streaming it online.