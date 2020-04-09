Code Red issued in Horace for stranger in someone's house

A Code Red was issued in Horace after authorities learned a stranger went into someone's house Thursday morning.

People in that town woke up to a message saying "Cass Co So are investigating incident in 500 block of Main Street...There is no cause for alarm."

Valley News Live has learned a homeowner walked downstairs and found a stranger in their house. The homeowner then called police.

The man inside the house was not arrested after police learned he was confused about where he was. The Code Red was then lifted.