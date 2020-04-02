Code Red Notice issued to areas between 40 - 46 Ave S, west of 8 St

A Code Red notice was issued today to the neighborhoods between 40 - 46 Ave S west of 8 St today. Residents should disconnect sump pumps from the sanitary sewer immediately and limit water usage.

The Lift Station is pumping excessive volumes of water and it is possible that backup into basements could occur without a reduction in water usage.

Questions residents may have:

Should I plug my floor drains? At a minimum, you should monitor your drains and be prepared to plug them.

What does my sump pump have to do with this? If your sump pump is connected to the sanitary sewer, the high usage as spring melt and additional precipitation occur can overwhelm the sanitary system.

It is critical that sump pumps drain outside at this time of year.

Can I wash clothes? Please limit water use, washing only what is necessary at this time.

Can I bathe or shower? Yes, but please limit your time.

How long will this last? Another Code Red notice will be released when flow volume returns to normal.