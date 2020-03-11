Cloquet man charged with killing girlfriend, her son, fetus

A 33-year-old Cloquet man has been charged with killing a woman, an 18-month-old boy and an unborn child on the Fond Du Lac Indian Reservation over the weekend.

Sheldon James Thompson faces two second-degree murder charges with intent but not premediated, as well as a second-degree murder of an unborn child in connection to the March 7 incident.

Authorities were called to the home in Cloquet on Saturday for a welfare check on a woman and her child. Officers checked the home but were unable to contact or see anyone inside. Officers later obtained a search warrant and found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 20-month-old boy inside the house.

Police began searching for Thompson, who apparently had a relationship with the victims or otherwise knew them. Authorities found him in a wooded section near Perch Lake Township. He was treated for temperature-related issues, and then taken in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, the female victim suffered multiple stab wounds – including a deep laceration to the front of her neck — and the boy suffered blunt force trauma.

An autopsy revealed that the female victim was pregnant with a fetus at 13 weeks of gestation.

Thompson’s bail was set at $1 million with no cash option. His next court appearance was set for March 16.