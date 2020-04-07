Clay County Sheriff’s Office will now deliver groceries & prescriptions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is proud to offer a new partnership with the rural community by delivering groceries and prescriptions to those that may not be able to get them delivered. Maybe you live in a rural area that grocery stores or pharmacies can’t be delivered to. Maybe you’ve run out of your prescription or other essential items and you need it delivered sooner than what the store or pharmacy can offer. If you meet these criteria; and you are either over the age of 60 or have an underlying health condition which makes you more vulnerable to COVID-19, and lives in rural Clay County, in some form or fashion we are asking you to call upon us to help.

To the community:

• This service is available Monday-Friday from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM.

• After you have placed your order, paid for it, AND it has been confirmed to be ready for pick up,

call our records division at 218-299-5151 and provide the necessary information about your

grocery order or prescription. DO NOT CALL 911.

• A Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy will make contact with you and confirm the details of your delivery

and any additional details needed. They will explain the delivery procedure.

• You will need to contact the store or pharmacy and advise them of the Deputy’s name that will

be picking up your order or prescription with the approximate time you are provided for by the

Deputy.

• As the Deputy arrives, they will be calling you. They will leave the delivery at the designated

OUTSIDE location and will step away and wait for you to retrieve your delivery.

• You must be able to meet with the Deputy. They cannot leave your delivery where it will not be

immediately retrieved by you.

• They cannot pay for your grocery items or prescription.

• This service will be offered to our community as long as we can offer it during these difficult times,

and it may end without notice.

• Protecting and serving our community is our primary mission-protecting the lives, rights,

privileges, and property of the citizens of Clay County will take priority over grocery or prescription

deliveries.

• No take-out, curbside restaurant deliveries.

• No alcoholic beverages.

For retailers:

• Please understand that the Deputy will potentially need to respond to an emergency call for

service at any time, so please allow them the privilege of getting the order picked up immediately

when they arrive.

• Secure all bags or boxes so items cannot spill out of them.

• Limit all bags or boxes to one delivery address.

• Include a detailed receipt on the outside of one of the packages with the name, address and phone

number of where the item is being delivered.

Additional conditions may apply. But we are in this together, and we are here for you in your time of need.