Clay County Sheriff's Office providing free vehicle lightbulb replacement

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with the Lights On Us Program to provide free vehicle light bulb replacement to ease the financial burden to low-income community members. This is an innovative program that replaces tickets with repair vouchers.

How the program works is, if someone is stopped by a Clay County Deputy for having a light not functioning the deputy can issue a voucher to get the light fixed at a participating auto shop. By doing this, it prevents the person from continually getting stopped for having a light out, and it also provides safer roads and improved police and community relations.

Once given a voucher, the person is able to go to https://www.lightsonus.org/ to find a participating auto shop near them. The voucher is good for up to $250 in light-related repairs and must be redeemed within 60 days from the date it was issued.

The Lights On program is a creation of MicroGrants, a Minnesota nonprofit promoting economic self-sufficiency for low-income people. MicroGrants has at its core a desire to help low-income people break the cycle of poverty. Lights On shares this goal and also aims to improve police-community relations and public safety.

You do not need to be stopped by Law Enforcement Officer to obtain a voucher; we will have them available at the Sheriff’s Office located at 911 11th Street North in Moorhead. If you would like to become a participating auto shop with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Lights On program, please contact Sergeant Colin Jorgenson at colin.jorgenson@co.clay.mn.us or 218-299-7264.