Clay County Sheriff addresses stay at home order in MN

The Clay County Sheriff is addressing many concerns people have over the stay at home order from MN Gov. Tim Walz.

Sheriff Mark Empting says deputies will not stop you for the sole purpose of seeing if you are in compliance with the new order.

He says this is because Americans have individual constitutional rights where you cannot be stopped unless law enforcement has 'reasonable suspicion' to stop you.

The sheriff listed the following guidelines for people, saying deputies will not:

-Will not ask for paperwork to verify if you are an essential employee, it is our assumption you are.

-Will not issue citations, or arrest people for being outside of their homes during the closure.