Classic car parade visits nursing homes

The classic cars and the new all showed up and showed off for Saturday’s classic car parade.

“We’re bringing the parade right to their front door," said Matthew Carlson of Fix it Forward. "All these people have these cool cars and its fun to have these cool cars but to really fun to do something meaningful with them.”

The event, hosted by Fix it Forward Autocare and Valley Vintage Car Club, has the goal of bringing some joy for those at nursing homes.

“We do a show over at Eventide every year and that's kind of neat for them too and they love it," said Bill Bartholomay, vice president of Valley Vintage Car Club. "They love seeing the old cars come by.”

Nearly 100 unique cars were there, including Pat and Holly Heintzman's, who say this hits close to home for them.

“My father is in a care facility in South Dakota," said Holly Heintzman. "Doing this for others in care centers and home facilities, just kind of makes us feel like we’re doing something for him too."

The Heintzman's pulled up in their 1940 cherry red Buick Street Rod.

The vintage car crew took off with signs, flags, and smiles in tow stopping nursing homes like Eventide on 8th in Moorhead where people were happily waiting.

From Moorhead to Fargo, the parade visited 9 nursing homes. A day to bring a glimmer of joy and hope for those who are stuck inside.