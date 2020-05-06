'Class of 2020 Strong' graduating senior says it's not time to give up

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many people's lives, putting future events in limbo. Many commencement ceremony plans for schools are up in the air.

"It definitely goes really fast," said Fargo North Senior Logan Fletcher.

Fletcher is a graduating senior at Fargo North High School. He was a three-sport athlete and involved in many clubs.

"I think the biggest thing right now is there's a huge lack of motivation in students," said Fletcher. "We're missing all of these key important experiences and memories."

Graduation will be different across the board this year. Fargo Public Schools will have a virtual celebration in a couple of weeks and tentative in-person graduation in July.

Senior High School in East Grand Forks is planning to have a virtual graduation ceremony next week, allowing graduates and four guests to come to the school.

Fletcher is one of the many trying to figure it all out.

"This 'Class of 2020 Strong' is just a motto to help motivate us," said Fletcher. "We're all dealing with this pandemic, and now we can do it together. Don't give up now; there's only a little bit left. Might as well push through and end on a good note."

Fargo Public Schools says there's no word on location and times of the in-person graduation.

West Fargo Public Schools says they haven't released any information on graduation as they are waiting to see the guidance on graduation from Governor Doug Burgum.