Class D Road Test Appointments Resume at 14 DVS Exam Stations

You can once again take in-person driving tests.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) resumed class D road test appointments at 14 exam stations statewide Tuesday.

A Class D License is a regular driver's license required to operate a vehicle weighing 26,000 pounds or less. It is the most common type of driver's license.

All road tests are by appointment only; DPS-DVS is not taking walk-ins at this time.

All road tests are by appointment only. Priority will be given to those who had their appointments canceled during the stay at home order. Minnesotans with canceled appointments are receiving emails and text messages when it’s their time to reschedule. New class D road test appointments are not available to the public until June 8.

These locations are open: St. Paul (doesn’t offer road tests), Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Fairmont (road tests only), Plymouth, Rochester, Mankato, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Duluth, Grand Rapids, and Bemidji.

The Brainerd exam station was scheduled to reopen May 19, but was delayed due to a fire in Brainerd City Hall. It has not reopened yet and the reopening date is still being determined.

Available services: knowledge tests, class D road tests, motorcycle and CDL road tests, and permit and driver’s license applications that require a test. Note: The St. Paul Exam Station does not offer road tests. Fairmont only offers road tests.

DPS-DVS exam stations is adding an extra hour to the beginning and end of each business day to administer road retests. These will be done by appointment only from 7-8 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The DPS-DVS ask that you come prepared for your exam with proper paperwork and also wear a mask. They will provide sanitizing spray and wipes and require you clean your vehicle to ensure a safe environment for both you and the examiner.

They encourage you to show up for your appointment or cancel with as much notice as possible if you need to. Cancelling ahead of time allows DPS-DVS to open that appointment to another person who needs it.