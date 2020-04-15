City of West Fargo extends closures and work-from-home directive until May 1st

The City of West Fargo has announced that all public buildings will remain closed and the work-at-home directive will remain in place until Friday May 1st.

This means that City Hall, the Public Library, Police and Fire Departments, Public Works and Sanitation departments will all remain closed through that date.

They also say that essential services will remain in operation, including emergency services, sanitation, streets, sewer and water maintenance, and utility billing.

Although these services will remain in place, the city may make changes to them to adhere to Social Distancing and work-at-home guidelines.