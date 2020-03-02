City of Fargo declares 2 houses as dangerous

Two houses in Fargo have been declared dangerous buildings by the city.

The homes are on the corner of Second Ave S and 15th St.

Inspectors found several issues including an infestation of rodents, rotten wood and a cracking foundation, according to court documents.

One of the houses has been the subject of complaints dating back to 2006.

The owner, Richard Nelson, declined talking on camera but said the city is picking on him.

The city told Valley News Live it has no plans at the moment to demolish the homes.