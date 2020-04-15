City of Bagley, MN imposes curfew on citizens

People living in the city of Bagley, MN are being restricted on when they can leave their homes.

The police department says the curfew is in place because of a recent increase in property crimes.

The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. every day, including weekends. Police say the curfew is not permanent and will be in place until May 10.

Some people are exempt from the curfew, including emergency responders, health care providers, military members or utility workers to name a few of the professions.