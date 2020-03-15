Choice Health & Fitness closures

Choice Health & Fitness will be open on Monday, March 16th. However, to stay consistent with the requests of Gov. Burgum, guest passes will not be issues in an attempt to reduce crowds at the facility.

Choice Health & Fitness also states that in effort to reduce crowds to prevent contamination of the Coronavirus, they will limit the number of facility participants if it exceeds the recommendation of the State of North Dakota at this time.

Group exercise, youth classes and childcare are cancelled until further notice. Also, no youth aquatics features will be available (i.e. spray park, waterslides, etc.). Choice Health & Fitness also asks that parents do not use Choice Health & Fitness as a daycare facility, as they need to reduce crowds for public health reasons.