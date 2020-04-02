Child neglect charges in drunken driving crash in Mandan

A Mandan man is facing criminal charges after police say he crashed his vehicle while heavily intoxicated with his young son inside.

Thirty-six-year-old Tarrell Littlebear is charged with felony child neglect.

Police say he was found standing outside the vehicle last Saturday after it got stuck in a ditch in Mandan.

Authorities had received a call from the mother of the 1-year-old child that Littlebear was driving drunk with their son and had crashed the car but wouldn't say where he was.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the father had a blood alcohol content of 0.27, more than three times the legal limit to drive. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.