Child found dead after house fire, three others sent to hospitals

An early morning house fire has resulted in a two-year-old's death in Becker County, Minnesota. Three others were all airlifted to area hospitals.

At 12:46 a.m. Sunday, the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a call of a house fire at a home in Holmesville Township, nine miles northeast of Detroit Lakes and a report of two people still trapped inside.

When authorities arrived on scene the house was fully engulfed and one child was unaccounted for.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation indicates two children in the basement heard the smoke alarms and went to alert other family members, but couldn't due to the smoke and flames on the main level. The children's parents were able to escape through a second-floor window but a two-year-old was unaccounted for.

The child's father and older brother went back inside to find the child but couldn't. The two-year-old boy was later found dead in the home.

The Sheriff's Office said an adult man was flown to a Fargo Hospital for smoke inhalation, and an adult woman, and five-year-old girl were both airlifted to a Minneapolis hospital for smoke inhalation and burns. The severity of the injuries to all victims is unknown.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.