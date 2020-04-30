Chick-fil-A to sell meal kits you can heat up at home

Chick-fil-A is planning to sell meal kits for people to reheat at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast food chain is offering a chicken parmesan kit for two that costs $14.99. It can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru.

The kit includes two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic or lemon pasta. Customers can swap the breaded filets for grilled or spicy chicken.

Chick-fil-A will start selling the meal kits May 4 at participating restaurants nationwide.

The company is also offering family meals which include a 30-count order of chicken nuggets along with other entrees.

