Changes coming to ND schools, health care providers and bars and restaurants

Sweeping changes are coming from North Dakota's Governor Doug Burgum in light of coronavirus concerns. The Governor has signed an executive order calling for all bars and restaurants to close, but will allow for take out, delivery and off site services to continue.

Also the Governor has extended the closure of schools in North Dakota until March 31st. Burgum says he is in the process of signing an order allowing for districts to pursue age appropriate distant learning....which would include online learning. The governor also shortened the school year from 175 days to 160.

A spokesperson for West Fargo Schools says the district has been preparing for online learning. The school board is meeting Thursday night, where its expected, they will approve plans to move forward with the idea. That would include giving teachers next week to get ready next week and possibly begin instruction March 31st. In Fargo, a district spokesperson says they will meeting soon to pursue a similar approach.

Valley City and Kindred school districts have already called off classes through the end of next week.

Another executive order signed by the Governor lefts the licensing rules for health care providers in North Dakota, which would allow those licensed in other states to practice in North Dakota.