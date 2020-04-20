Centre Inc. confirms first case of COVID-19

Centre Inc. in Fargo has now confirmed its first case of COVID-19 within their facilities.

Centre Inc. says the case is a resident who lived in its male unit. Officials say the man was asymptomatic when he was tested. They say the man was immediately quarantined when his results came back positive, and say the man has now been moved off-site where he will self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Centre says their facility has been following all guidelines set forward by the CDC, including separating as many people as possible in their group-living quarters, and using PPE (personal protective equipment.)